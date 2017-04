Line Privilege Package - ADD ON - Line Privilege Package- ADD ON

Let us hold you place in line to see Austin Mahone while you enjoy the attractions at iPlay America! Line Privilege Package includes a line privilege pass which upon check in, will hold your place in line. Package also includes an Unlimited Ride Band to use in the park from 4:30PM - 10:30PM day of show. PLEASE NOTE: This is an ADD-ON ticket. You MUST also purchase a General Admission ticket.